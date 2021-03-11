Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doha Madani
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A California man was sentenced to more than two centuries in prison on Thursday for his plot to drive his partner and two autistic sons off a wharf at the Port of Los Angeles, killing his children, in order to collect life insurance money.

Ali F. Elmezayen, 45 was hit with the maximum sentence for charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in the scheme to kill his family for millions in insurance money. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter called it an “evil and diabolical” scheme during Thursday’s sentencing.

“He is the ultimate phony and a skillful liar…and is nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer,” Walter said. “The only regret that the defendant has is that he got caught.”

Elmezeyan bought more than $3 million in life and accidental death insurance policies for himself and his family between 2012 and 2013, around the same time he finished a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

Prosecutors played phone call recordings at trial in which Elmezeyan asked to confirm that the policies were active, would be paid out upon an accidental death, and that the companies would not investigate claims made two years after the policies were purchased.

Less than two weeks after that two-year period was over, Elmezeyan drove his family off a loading dock at the Port of Los Angeles. Elmezayen’s two severely autistic sons — 13-year-old Elhassan and 8-year-old Abdelkrim — drowned after being trapped in the car.

The boys’ mother, Rabab Diab, survived the crash after a fisherman threw her a flotation device. Elmezayen left his car window open so that he was able to swim away, prosecutors said. The couple had a third son together who was away at camp and was not in the car at the time of the crash, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

“Dissatisfied with his financial and family situation, Mr. Elmezayen fraudulently purchased millions of dollars in insurance on his common-law wife and disabled young sons, and then drove them off a pier in order to cash in,” U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said. “These two boys deserved a loving father; instead they got a man who put his greed and self-interest above their lives.”

In addition to being sentenced to 212 years in prison in the plot, Walter ordered Elmezayen to pay $261,751 in restitution to the insurance companies.

Elmezeyan is also facing murder charges in a pending state case, where he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Recommended Stories

  • Fugitive returned to Texas to face murder charge in 2013 Carrollton shooting death

    Fugitive Gerardo Alvarez had been on the run for more than seven years

  • The best men's weekender bags at 6 different price points — Amazon, Dagne Dover, Troubadour and more

    Starting at just $50, there's a premium weekender bag here for every man's budget and style.

  • Analysis: Mentors, Team Teaching, 7-Week Class Cycles 12 Months a Year — Some School Innovations in Staffing and Scheduling During COVID-19

    An Arkansas school district has one teacher leading instruction for several classes while others support children in small groups. A suburban Cleveland elementary school teamed up teachers and restructured its school day to expand staff planning time. A St. Louis charter school is making sure every educator also serves as an education navigator or coach […]

  • Heavy rains lead to crippling floods in Hawaii. Scientists warn of more occurrences due to climate change.

    Days of torrential rain have caused catastrophic flooding across Hawaii, which scientists say are occurring more frequently as the planet warms.

  • Piers Morgan breaks silence on exit after Meghan comments: ‘Trust your gut’

    The UK’s Office of Communications reportedly received more than 41,000 complaints about the now-departed Morgan’s comments. British talk show host Piers Morgan has left his role as a presenter on Good Morning Britain just days after what has been called a racist and misogynistic rant against Meghan Markle following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Reports circulated that a formal complaint was lodged to ITV on Markle’s behalf after Morgan dismissed her revelation to Winfrey that she’d considered suicide, and hers would apparently be one of many: The United Kingdom’s Office of Communications received more than 41,000 complaints about Morgan’s comments about Markle and Prince Harry following the airing of the program.

  • Beyoncé Has Something to Say About Meghan Markle

    Beyoncé is showing her support for Meghan Markle after the duchess's recent groundbreaking...

  • Fox News guest Candace Owens claims Meghan isn’t Black enough to be a victim of racism

    Conservative commentator refers to duchess as ‘typical leftist narcissist’ in latest attack to air on network

  • Emperor's mosaic displayed in Italy after stint as NYC table

    A looted mosaic that once decorated a ship of the Roman Emperor Caligula and ended up as a coffee table in New York City finally returned home Thursday, as details emerged about the lucky break in the investigation that got it there. Officials unveiled the mosaic at the Museum of Roman Ships, which was built in the 1930s specifically to house the treasures of two huge ceremonial ships Caligula commissioned in around AD 40. The ships eventually sank and were excavated from the depths of Lake Nemi, in the Alban hills south of Rome, starting in the late 1890s.

  • 2 Tennessee college students charged with stealing $114,000 from student groups

    Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman are accused of stealing student activity fees while the heads of two Middle Tennessee State University student organizations.

  • ‘Bakersfield 3’ Mom ‘In Shock And Disbelief’ After Learning Missing Daughter Is Charged With Murder

    Cheryl, Di, and Jane say their adult children had mutual friends and ran in the same circles. The three women from Southern California banded together in 2018 to search for answers after Cheryl’s 35-year-old son, Micah Holsonbake, went missing. Di’s son, James Kulstad, 38, was shot and killed two weeks later. Jane’s 20-year-old daughter, Baylee Despot, disappeared two weeks after James’ death. Micah, James, and Baylee became known as the “Bakersfield 3.” After partial remains identified as belonging to Micah Holsonbake were discovered in a local river, his alleged assailants: the still missing Baylee Despot, and Thomas Queen, have been charged with murder, torture, and kidnapping. Queen has pleaded not guilty to all charges. “I was just in shock and disbelief,” says Jane about learning of the charges against her daughter. “I felt that Cheryl might hate me.” When asked whether she thinks Baylee could have been involved, Cheryl responds: “I believe she assisted in some fashion, but we’ve been given no details about that.” Di says James’ murder remains unsolved. Could someone close to him have information that might help the investigation? Tune in to Tuesday’s Dr. Phil to see more from part one of this two-part episode, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later.” Check your local listing. WATCH: ‘We’re In A Club That No One Would Want To Be A Member Of,’ Says Mom Of ‘Bakersfield 3’ Murder Victim If you have any information regarding the deaths of James Kulstad or Micah Holsonbake or the disappearance of Baylee Despot, please call Secret Witness at (661) 332-4040. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Drug trafficker says he bribed Honduras president

    A convicted Honduran drug trafficker and former leader of a cartel testified in United States federal court Thursday that he paid now-President Juan Orlando Hernández $250,000 for protection from arrest in 2012. Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, former leader of the Cachiros cartel, testified that he made the payment in cash through one of Hernández’s sisters, Hilda Hernández, in exchange “for protection so that the military police and preventive police didn’t capture us in Honduras.” Rivera Maradiaga has admitted to being involved in 78 murders.

  • Parents have viral reaction to new photo app: ‘This hurts to watch’

    Gagandeep Anand animated photos of his grandparents and showed his parents.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Tiny computers reveal how bats hunt efficiently

    Scientists have strapped tiny computers to batsto understand how the animals hunt(SOUNDBITE)(English) POSTDOC AT AARHUS UNIVERSITY AND STUDY LEAD AUTHOR, LAURA STIDSHOLT, SAYING: "We're trying to understand how bats can catch pray in complete darkness using only sound and their voice and their ears. We do this with attaching small computers to their backs and that allows us to record the echoes that are coming back, so their sensory information, and then we can compare that to the behavior data from the same computer."Using 3-gram computersthe researchers discovered that bats are guided by weak prey echoesthat would sound like a whisper to humans(SOUNDBITE)(English) POSTDOC AT AARHUS UNIVERSITY AND STUDY LEAD AUTHOR, LAURA STIDSHOLT, SAYING: "In this case we have shown that bats really narrow the world that they're seeing as they are trying to capture food and that makes them really efficient hunters because they put all their attention into the prey."

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The nominations in full

    See all the nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • Jets beat North-leading Leafs 4-3 in opener of 3-game set

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 win over the North Division-leading Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Neal Pionk finished with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had two for the Jets, who trail the Maple Leafs by five points in the standings with two games in hand.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • Texas Tells Schools They Won’t Lose State Funding for Coronavirus Attendance Declines If They Maintain or Increase Rate of Students Learning In Person

    This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. Texas will fully fund school districts that have seen student attendance drop during the pandemic, as long as they maintain or increase the rate of students learning in person, Gov. Greg Abbott and state education officials announced March 4. School superintendents have been awaiting the news for […]