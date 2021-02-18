Father gets jail term in assault on daughter

Feb. 18—BEVERLY — A former Iraqi lawyer who had been resettled in Beverly with his family as refugees was sentenced to two years in jail on Wednesday after admitting to a violent attack on his 14-year-old daughter last year.

Hadi Jabbar, 47, allegedly punched and choked the girl, who could not breathe at one point, jammed his thumb into her eye, causing a burst blood vessel, and pulled hair from the teenager's head. He also held her over the edge of a balcony and threatened to kill her outside their Bow Street apartment last Feb. 14.

He was enraged by her efforts to use makeup to cover missing patches of hair, including her eyebrows and eyelashes. The girl suffered from an anxiety-related condition that caused her to pull out her own hair, prosecutors say. She was trying to hide the condition from classmates who had teased her.

Beverly police went to the family's apartment, which had been provided by North Shore Community Action Programs, to do a well-being check after the girl did not show up at school that day and later texted a teacher that someone had beaten her up.

After Jabbar's arrest, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman told a judge Wednesday, the girl and her siblings disclosed prior physical abuse.

The girl's mother, Ruqaya Al Jumaili, 40, who held the girl down during part of the attack, is also facing charges.

The couple's children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

During a hearing in Salem Superior Court on Wednesday, Jabbar pleaded guilty to assault and battery, suffocation or strangulation, and threats to commit murder. Judge James Lang agreed to go along with a recommendation by his colleague, Judge Thomas Drechsler, to impose two years of jail time on Jabbar, to be followed by three years of probation.

After his release, Jabbar will be required to wear a GPS monitor and is barred from having any contact with his daughter or going near where she lives or goes to school.

He was also ordered to take anger management and a parenting class as conditions of his probation.

During the hearing, Jabbar told the judge that prior to his arrest he had been working as an Uber driver. But prior to that, in Iraq, he had practiced law.

