Father Gifts Eight Bugattis to Family

In an extraordinary display of opulence, a father recently made headlines by acquiring not one, but eight Bugattis. This lavish spree wasn't solely for his own enjoyment; he generously included his six children in the experience, ensuring each one received their very own Bugatti. This extravagant gesture took place at the esteemed Bugatti headquarters in Molsheim, France, where the family embarked on what can only be described as an ultra-luxurious trip.

For himself, this discerning customer selected two of Bugatti's most illustrious models. The first was a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, an exclusive vehicle limited to just 30 units worldwide. This particular model celebrates Bugatti's groundbreaking achievement of surpassing the 300 mph barrier, making it a highly sought-after collector's item. His second choice was equally prestigious, the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition, of which only eight exist. This model famously set the record in 2013 as the world’s fastest production car, achieving a staggering speed of 254.05 mph, and it held the title of the fastest production convertible at the time.

As for his children, who are yet to reach driving age, the doting father chose the Bugatti Baby II for each of them. These are 75% scale, electric versions of the iconic Bugatti Type 35, a homage to the original Bugatti Baby gifted by Ettore Bugatti to his son Roland. Despite their smaller size and electric nature, these miniatures are far from inexpensive, starting at $40,000 each. Nevertheless, for a man with evidently deep pockets, this cost was but a minor detail.

The children had the delightful opportunity to personalize their gifts by selecting unique colors for their Baby IIs, including Orange, Yellow, White, Green, Red, and Blue. This thoughtful touch ensured each child could easily identify their own miniature masterpiece.