Father got upset with his 16-year-old son over grades. He beat teen up, deputies say
After repeatedly slapping and punching his 16-year-old son, Michael Heusser pinned the teen up against a wall late Friday and began biting the youth’s nose for about 40 seconds.
The altercation had started as a verbal argument over the teen’s grades that escalated to a brawl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After he stopped biting his son, Heusser told the teen to sit on the floor in their Springtown home, where he punched and kicked his son in the head several times.
At some point, the teen fled the house after Heusser who was intoxicated became distracted.
The teen tried to flag down cars, but he eventually found a Reno police officer who alerted other authorities, according to the affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday. The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
Heusser was later arrested at his home after he was tased by authorities when he refused to raise his right hand which was under a blanket. Deputies and police had received reports that Heusser was armed and multiple weapons were found in the home.
Once inside a patrol car, Heusser began banging his head against the prisoner partition, and spit in the face of a sergeant with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Heusser was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Monday in lieu of $25,000 bond.
The affidavit written by Cpl. Kyle Hoagland with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office gave this brief account of the alleged assault:
The teen went into Heusser’s bedroom late Friday to discuss his grades in school, and a verbally argument ensued.
The argument turned physical as Heusser began slapping and punching his son.
Heusser bit his son on the right arm before he started biting him on the teen’s nose.
After punching and kicking his son in the head, Heusser pulled out a switchblade, held it to his son’s neck and said, “I’m going to make you homeless; I’m going to kill you,” according to the affidavit.
The teen believed his father was going to stab him, but Heusser got distracted and the 16-year-old fled the home.
After Heusser was arrested, authorities searched the Springtown home and located a switchblade that matched the description of the one the teen had given deputies.