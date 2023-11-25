Father and grandmother arrested in El Dorado after taking girl at gunpoint: officials

A 3-year-old girl who was taken from her mother at gunpoint Friday in Fort Riley has been found safe and the suspects, the girl’s father and grandmother, have been arrested in El Dorado, according to an official and public records.

Jordan Thompson and Melanie Allison were arrested at a Jump Start at Sixth and Main in El Dorado, about 95 miles south from where she was taken. The incident started with the 24-year-old and 41-year-old taking the girl from her mother around 2 p.m. in Fort Riley, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

“The child is believed to be in imminent danger,” the KBI said in an Amber Alert sent out just after 5 p.m.

The Amber Alert included the description of a bright orange 2015 BMW X1. Deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle at the gas station. The KBI said it was told at 5:40 p.m. that the girl was safe and the suspects in custody.

A KBI spokesperson said Thompson is the girl’s father. Online records show that Allison is his mother.