Father hailed as hero after scuffle with man who killed Brackenridge chief

Jan. 3—What unfolded before 16-year-old John Pierce's eyes Monday afternoon in Brackenridge was nothing short of terrifying.

His father, Todd Pierce, 50, was in the family's driveway on Morgan Street cleaning out his work van when a gunman suddenly appeared, demanding the elder Pierce give up the keys to the van.

"He said 'Give me the keys'," and I saw his hand bringing the gun out and I ripped the gun out of his hand," Todd Pierce recalled on Tuesday.

But that didn't disarm the gunman, later identified by police as Aaron L. Swan, 28, of Duquesne. Instead, Todd Pierce said, Swan pulled out a second gun and began firing it at police, who were chasing Swan on foot and appeared in Pierce's yard.

One Tarentum officer was shot in the leg by Swan. The officer is recovering at a hospital. Swan, said police, later was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood after fleeing Pierce's yard and stealing another car in Brackenridge.

The Pierces didn't know at the time that, just moments earlier, Swan shot and killed Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire.

"It was scary to see the guns and him shooting," John Pierce said of witnessing his father's scuffle with Swan. "I was afraid he was going to shoot me, but my dad saved me. He saved my life."

John Pierce referred to his dad as "Superman."

"That's the first thing I thought about — my sons — they were with me and I wanted to protect them," Todd Pierce said. "It was all a blur and happened so fast. I was just looking to protect my sons."

Pierce's other son, Aaron, 25, was in the driveway as well.

He was visibly upset Tuesday recalling the incident.

"When I saw my dad going for the gun — it looked like a 9mm — I had so many mixed feelings. I didn't know whether to try and jump and help or stand back," Aaron Pierce said.

All three men witnessed the suspect run off after shooting the Tarentum officer in the leg.

Story continues

"The officer ran down the street saying 'I'm hit. I'm hit,'" Todd Pierce said.

The Pierces said Swan jumped up into their van and then jumped back out, firing at police the entire time.

"I can't even count how many times he fired," Todd Pierce recalled.

Multiple bullet holes were visible on the side and rear door of his HVAC work van and in several locations on his garage next to his residence.

Swan shot out the exterior camera mounted on the corner of Pierce's garage.

A stray bullet traveled across Morgan Street and hit Pierce's car, leaving a large hole on driver's side.

The Pierce family has car and homeowners insurance and are filing the appropriate claims, but Todd Pierce will miss several days of work because the incident.

He was interviewed Monday by an Allegheny County homicide detective and has fully cooperated with the investigation.

The Pierce family have resided in Brackenridge for 13 years.

They expressed their condolences to the McIntire family and McIntire's wife, Ashley McIntire.

"Our hearts are with them. I couldn't imagine what they're going through. We've known them for many years and went to Highlands High School together. He was a very nice kid," Todd Pierce said.

Todd Pierce's mother, Viola Kabay, 71, placed roses at a makeshift memorial at the Brackenridge municipal building Tuesday and fought back tears as she processed the news of the events of the last 24 hours.

"He was a good man," Kabay said of McIntire. "They are a good family."

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .