Father held on $150,000 bond for fracturing infant son's skull

PEORIA − A Hanna City man is accused of hitting his 6-week-old son so hard that he fractured the child's skull.

Alexander N. King, 22, of N. Greengold Road, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Wednesday, charged with aggravated battery and facing up to 30 years in prison. Bond was set at $150,000 and a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing was scheduled.

Peoria County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to an area hospital on Monday by a representative of the Department of Children and Family Services, Assistant State's Attorney Terry Muench said.

Injuries, the prosecutor said, indicated someone had struck the child on both sides of his head. Muench initially denied hitting the infant. He said he had gotten into an argument with the baby's mother and squeezed the child's head "a little too hard." The prosecutor also said Muench said he struck the infant.

Probation isn't an option for the charge and the minimum sentence King could receive is six years behind bars, and he would have to serve at last 85% of any prison term imposed.

