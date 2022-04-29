Father held down kidnapper who attempted to take 3-year-old girl, Memphis police say

A man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler.

On April 27, Memphis Police responded to an abduction in the 600 block of Avant Street.

A man said his 3-year-old daughter was outside playing with another child when he heard a neighbor screaming, according to an affidavit.

He said he ran to the side of the building, where he saw a man pulling his daughter by the arm and walking to the front of the building.

The alleged kidnapper, identified as James Lewis, 52, kept saying, “This is my daughter,” according to police.

The toddler’s father intervened and kept Lewis from escaping, holding him until police arrived.

Lewis is charged with Kidnapping.

