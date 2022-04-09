UPDATE: Father held in stabbing of daughter, wife in Middleton

Apr. 8—MIDDLETON — A Middleton man is being held without bail on charges that he tried to kill his 13-year-old daughter and his wife early Friday morning in their home.

Paul Salvaggio, 54, of 6 Stanley Road, was dressed in a white coverall as he appeared in court Friday afternoon on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child causing substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Pleas of not guilty were entered in the case.

Prosecutor Kate MacDougall told the judge that the girl is in critical but stable condition at Boston Children's Hospital. Her mother was taken to Beverly Hospital, treated and released, and was with her daughter Friday afternoon.

MacDougall did not offer a motive for the stabbings but said Salvaggio's wife was injured as she tried to protect her daughter. She called police.

Police said they arrived just as Salvaggio was attempting to leave in an SUV. After boxing him in his driveway, police said Salvaggio then got out and began walking toward the garage.

He appeared to be covered in blood and holding a large knife. Police ordered him at gunpoint to drop the knife and get on the ground.

Salvaggio's 54-year-old wife was at the front door, covered in blood and screaming that her daughter had been stabbed. She led officers to the girl's room, where she was found semi-conscious, wearing blood-soaked clothing, with blood on her face.

All she could tell police was that she couldn't breathe, according to a police report.

Police had received one prior call to the home, last November, officials said, but it was not clear what the call was for.

MacDougall asked that Salvaggio be held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he poses a danger if released. That hearing was set for next Friday.

Alex Conley, a lawyer who was on duty for court-appointed cases Friday, represented Salvaggio for the brief proceeding and did not contest the request for detention.

Salvaggio, who according to online profiles worked in marketing, and owned the family's home along with his wife, will have to hire his own attorney as the case moves forward, Judge Randy Chapman told him.

He will remain in custody at least through next Friday's dangerousness hearing.

