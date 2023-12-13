Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect, Robert Crimo Jr., released from jail Wednesday
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has been released from jail.
The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting has been released from jail.
Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.
Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.
Several years ago, Land Rover announced plans to offer electrified versions of all its vehicle and now that process has begun.
'I'm convinced it's secretly an alien from a more advanced, hilariously efficient planet,' said one of 10,000 five-star fans — save 55%.
From baking to Britney, horror to Harry, these are my selections for the best titles to leave loved ones under the tree.
'Noticed a difference from the first wash,' says one of the shampoo's 16,500+ five-star fans.
Hagerty's 2024 Bull Market List includes some unsurprising names, but a couple of models stick out.
Sony’s investigating a possible ransomware attack at Insomniac Games by a hacker group called Rhysida. The organization may have stolen images and details regarding the forthcoming Wolverine game, in addition to personal data.
Apple first announced its Journal app for iOS 17 back in June, but it only just became available on Monday, nearly three months after iOS 17 itself came out.
The future football Hall of Famer was a 1995 draft pick of the Expos.
Snapchat is releasing a few new AI powered features for Snapchat+ subscribers, the company announced on Tuesday. Most notably, subscribers can now create and send AI-generated images based on a text prompt. In addition to getting access to a new AI extend tool, subscribers can now also use the app's Dream selfie feature with friends.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Final Chrysler 300C has been built, the rest of the model line's production will follow soon after.
The Chiefs couldn't bring down Josh Allen.
Reluctant to play, huh?
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has predicted Apple will release new iPad Pros and iPad Airs in March, both coming in two size options. He also says Apple will release the M3 MacBook Air in two sizes that month, while the M3 Mac Pro and Mac Studio won't come until later on.
Fortnite Festival brings Rock Band-like rhythm gaming to Epic's ever-expanding online powerhouse.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
Highly-rated earbuds on sale for $20 and a cult-favorite condiment for just 13 — these gadgets and goodies are surefire holiday hits.