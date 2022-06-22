Father holding baby fends off man with gun at Detroit gas station
A father holding his 7-month-old baby fended off a man with a gun inside a gasoline station in Detroit on Sunday. Police now have a person of interest in custody.
A father holding his 7-month-old baby fended off a man with a gun inside a gasoline station in Detroit on Sunday. Police now have a person of interest in custody.
Green Light cameras were rolling when a gunman in a bucket hat followed a man holding his child into a gas station store - and drew his weapon on him.
Footage released by police shows the victim juggling the sleeping baby with one arm while putting out his other hand in an effort to shield the child.
WDM police search for 2 men who robbed gas station and assaulted clerk
Police said that the father holding his baby managed to hit the gun, which may have jammed the firearm.
“Wow, that’s crazy.”
Virginia voters picked two women, a state senator and a Hispanic law enforcement official, on Tuesday as the Republican nominees for what could be two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Jen Kiggans defeated three challengers to win the nomination in Virginia’s coastal 2nd District and will take on U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria. Vega will face Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the general election, where Republicans are bullish about their chances of flipping the seats currently held by the two centrist Democrats.
The Department of Justice has repeatedly failed to enforce statutes prohibiting protest, intimidation, and attempts to influence federal judges.
Luke Bennett, 28, has been found guilty of raping a man in his 20s.
Anybody... knows that the only path to real progress on these mass shootings is to ban outright the sale or possession of assault rifles.
The exotic animals, native to South America, were found in a U-Haul with two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three Quaker parrots, and three love birds
The case now goes back to Muscogee Superior Court.
A massive weekend is approaching. Here's 14 prospects that will be on campus for an official visit.
CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff speaks to residents who say they were duped by a man and a little girl.
Police on Long Island are investigating a cookie hustle involving a father/daughter duo who police believe went door-to-door asking for money on the spot and promising to deliver on Girl Scout cookie orders.
Warriors celebrate fourth title in eight years, as Draymond Green continues to talk trash at parade| Brad Galli has more
After demanding money from employees, one of the men fired his gun, at which point there was a malfunction with the weapon that caused it to fall apart.
The child was only wearing a diaper and could be seen on surveillance video walking down the street.
A scam involving seemingly fake Girl Scout cookie sales prompted a police investigation after nearly a dozen people told New York authorities they never
This update is everything. #GoBlue
New York City rapper Lil Tjay was shot early Wednesday morning in the Edgewater area of New Jersey and is undergoing emergency surgery, according to TMZ.