A father and husband was killed at his Miami home. Police want help finding the killer.

Police are looking for a 44-year-old Allapattah man who they say killed another man living on the same piece of Miami real estate.

Miami police Assistant Chief of Police Armando Aguilar Jr. said that when officers arrived at 2390 NW 35th St. Sunday around 12:45 a.m., they found 55-year-old Felix Cruz bleeding from several injuries that soon killed him.

Though Aguilar wouldn’t say whether they wounds were from stabbing or shooting, he did name the lead suspect as Angel Jimenez-Mejia, who lived in the main house on the property with his family.

“He was the last person to be seen alive with the victim,” Aguilar Jr. said. “He was the victim’s neighbor and has been missing since the homicide, has had no contact with his family, has not returned home.”

Also, he said, Jimenez-Mejia left behind bloodstained clothing witnesses saw on him earlier.

Angel Jimenez-Mejia

Cruz, married for 12 years and with three children, lived in the efficiency on the property. Aguilar Jr. said there had been a recent argument between Jimenez-Mejia and Cruz.

“He didn’t deserve such a horrendous death,” Cruz’s wife, Dinorah Sera, said in Spanish while holding a photo of her with her husband. “I hope justice is served.”

Felix Cruz and wife Dinorah Sera

Anyone who knows anything about Jimenez-Mejia’s whereabouts or the killing of Cruz can call Miami police at 305-603-6350 and ask for the on-duty investigator. Or, to remain anonymous yet still eligible for a reward, contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or via the website.

Herald Staff Writer Omar Rodriguez Ortiz contributed to this report.

