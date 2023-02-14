Father identified as shooter in Smyrna murder-suicide discovered by police on Feb. 6

Police have confirmed that the death of two people in their Smyrna home, discovered on Feb. 6, was a murder-suicide involving a father and son.

Smyrna police identified 63-year-old Anthony Smith as the shooter, saying that he shot his teenage son twice before killing himself. Police said they will not be releasing the son's name or age.

There is still no known motive, according to police.

Police previously said they were called to the 2000 block of Providence Drive in Smyrna on the morning of Feb. 6 for a welfare check, where they found Smith and his son dead in the upstairs living room with a gun.

Both had gunshot wounds in their "upper extremities," and police said they did not know if the shooting happened early that morning or over the weekend.

