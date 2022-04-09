LAS CRUCES - A man accused of shaking a baby to death in 2018 pleaded guilty this week.

Marcus Minnick, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of abuse of a child resulting in death on April 5, court records show.

Minnick told police that on Jan. 18, 2018, he picked up his daughter Mattie Minnick — just seven weeks old at the time — and shook her out of frustration. Minnick said his daughter was crying and he was dealing with knee pain when the incident occurred. Minnick was 19 years old at the time of the incident.

The infant's injuries included hemorrhaging in the brain, severe bilateral retinal hemorrhage in both eyes, global hypoxic brain injury, and rib fractures that were about two to three weeks old when she died. Police later found that Mattie was malnourished.

Caricia Ceballos, the girl's mother, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021.

According to Minnick's plea and disposition agreement, prosecutors and Minnick's defense attorney did not agree on how much time, if any, Minnick will spend in prison.

He's scheduled for a sentencing hearing on May 4.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Father of infant killed in 2018 pleads guilty to child abuse