Father of Infant Killed By Faulty Radiator Demands ‘Accountability’

One week after an eleven-month-old child was killed from steam coming out of a malfunctioning radiator, his father is demanding accountability, according to the New York Post. On Jan. 19, Binyomin Kuravsky was found by police, unconscious, and having suffered severe burns in his family’s Midwood apartment and shortly after was pronounced dead. “People need to be held accountable because there are millions of people that are living with steam radiators—many of whom also have children and babies inside of their homes,” said the boy’s father, Alexander Kuravsky. New York City’s Buildings Department has levied six violations against the building’s landlord, and the case will go to an Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings judge in March.

