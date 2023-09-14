Father of Jacob Harris filed an appeal in his police shooting suit against Phoenix police

Roland Harris Jr. speaks about the shooting death of his 19-year-old son, Jacob Harris at a press conference outside the Phoenix Police Department on Jan. 17, 2019.

The father of a teen shot and killed by Phoenix police demanded justice at the steps of the federal courthouse on Wednesday before submitting an appeal for his civil case against the city and the officers responsible for shooting his son.

Phoenix police officers shot and killed Jacob Harris, a 19-year-old, on Jan. 11, 2019. It has been over four years since the shooting, but his father, Roland Harris, is still fighting for accountability.

“I could care less about the civil lawsuit. I want justice,” he said

The Phoenix Police Department has come under scrutiny for their use of deadly force, resulting in a sweeping civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. The shooting came a year after 2018 when the department had the highest number of police shootings in the country at 44.

As of September this year, Phoenix police have been involved in 23 police shootings.

The city has not provided a comment at the time of the reporting of this report.

Lawsuit

In 2020, almost a year after the Harris shooting, the family sued the city and the officers involved, alleging their response was unconstitutional. However, a U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix ultimately dismissed the civil lawsuit, because Arizona law permits officers to use deadly force if they believe it's necessary to prevent a fleeing felon armed with a deadly weapon.

At the time, Tom Horne, now state superintendent, represented the Harris family, and it was his phrasing of the lawsuit that allowed it to be dismissed.

By the time the family got a new attorney, the deadline to change the wording of the suit had passed. Now, the family is appealing the court’s decision with a new attorney, Steve Benedetto, and asking for a chance to rework the lawsuit and bring the case to court under an amended claim.

Harris death

Police officers David Norman and Kristopher Bertz shot Jacob Harris near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road, who they said was armed with a gun and under police surveillance for a string of robberies.

The police had been following a group of suspected armed robbers and witnessed them robbing a Whataburger restaurant and followed them while they drove away. After officers used a grappling device to stop the vehicle, Harris ran out of the car and was shot twice in the back by Norman and Bertz.

While on the ground, another officer shot Harris with non-lethal rounds because they claimed Harris was reaching for his weapon. After firing the non-lethal rounds, another officer sent a K-9 dog out to grab Harris's body.

It was unclear what kind of non-lethal rounds were used on Harris.

Police helicopter footage shows a patrol car striking the vehicle in which Harris was riding. After the car comes to a stop, Harris gets out of the rear passenger side and begins to run. About 3 seconds after Harris runs, the officers shoot in the video.

Norman and Bertz had been involved in other shootings before they shot Harris. Norman had shot three other people in three other encounters, two of which were fatal. Bertz was one of two officers who shot and killed 38-year-old Erik Pamias in 2017.

Norman retired in 2020 while Bertz remains on active duty.

Despite the investigation into the police department's use of deadly force, Roland Harris is still searching for answers regarding his son's death.

