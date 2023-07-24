Father of James Yoblonski offers $10,000 reward for information leading to the boy's return

The father of James Yoblonski, 13, has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the boy's return.

Yoblonski has been missing from his home for six weeks. His father Bill Yoblonski, who lives in Reedsburg, said the money will be paid "only if (James) is found," he said. He plans to mortgage his home in order to pay the reward.

A 13-year-old boy, James Yoblonski, is missing in south central Wisconsin. Authorities say they suspect that Yoblonski latest whereabouts are around Devil’s Lake State Park.

The father began offering the reward during the middle of last week, after his leads dried up in the search for his son over two weeks ago, he said.

Since James' disappearance June 12, Bill said he has canceled vacations and camping trips in order to be "not far from our house" in case any new tips come in.

There haven't been any large public searches for James in July, though Bill has recently been working with a professional tracker, he said. He and James' siblings have also been searching by themselves based on tips they receive.

"We haven't given up," he said.

After James was reported missing June 13, his family told the Sauk County Sheriff's Office that he left his home the previous day in a family vehicle that was later recovered on U.S. 12. Reportedly, he may have also taken a handgun, which caused first responders to change how they searched.

Local law enforcement searched wooded areas along U.S. 12 near Devil's Lake State Park, Sauk County Lt. Steven Schram told the Wisconsin State Journal. The searches revealed several makeshift campsites and some clothing believed to belong to Yoblonski. The Wisconsin State Journal also reported officials believe Yoblonski is trying to live off the grid as a survivalist.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office has had no public updates on the case since July 7. The Post-Crescent has reached out to the sheriff's office for comment.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

