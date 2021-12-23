Father Jesus turned his Gulfport home into a castle. Why the city just condemned it.

The Gulfport home of Father Jesus has been condemned.

Gulfport police arrived at the property on Wednesday to clear out residents and charge Father Jesus with operating a business without a license, among other code violations.

Gulfport Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jason DuCré said police had gone to the house to execute the warrant for the violation. He did not know what type of business Father Jesus had operated without a license.

On Tuesday, Gulfport police confirmed a 40-year-old man had been found dead in his room inside the castle. DuCré said there is no police investigation into the death, which Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said was not suspicious.

In September 2017, Harold Ray Laster, Jr. legally changed his name to Father Jesus. The following spring, he wanted to build a church that would look like a castle on Alabama Avenue, for his religion “The Saints of the Most High.” But the Gufport Planning Commission denied his zoning request.

In 2020, Father Jesus secured permits from the city to construct a castle facade of plywood for his house on 11th Street. He told the Sun Herald he constructed two-story battlements, not attached to the house, so that he could look out at the Mississippi Sound.

At the time, the Sun Herald reported that the city had inspected the facade multiple times and determined it was up to code.

“If you want your house to look like a castle and live in the city of Gulfport, you have a right to do it,” Urban Development Director Greg Pietrangelo said. “ . . . We’re not the pretty police.”

A dog lingers on the porch of the home of Father Jesus, which was condemned and cleared by Gulfport on Dec. 22, 2021.

On Thursday morning, an orange notice was stapled to the faded flag of Israel hanging next to the structure’s door.

“Danger — Keep Out,” it said. “THIS BUILDING IS UNSAFE AND ITS USE or OCCUPANCY HAS BEEN PROHIBITED BY THE BUILDING OFFICIAL.”

Gulfport offices are closed for the Christmas holiday on Thursday, but the Sun Herald reached out to the city for more information on the code violations.

DuCré said Jesus had been arrested but the Harrison County Jail Docket shows he was not booked into the jail. DuCré said he was most likely assigned a court date and released from the city police station.

Two people knocked on the front door of the condemned home Thursday morning. No one answered, and the men left.