Father of Joplin murder suspect waives hearing on array of charges

Jun. 28—NEOSHO, Mo. — The father of Joplin murder suspect Damyon Fisher has been ordered to stand trial on an array of charges, including that he helped his son dispose of the body of Scotty Roller.

Eddie W. Fisher, 65, waived preliminary hearings Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in a murder case as well as two counts of receiving stolen property and two drug possession counts.

Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Fisher's initial appearance on the charges in a trial division of the court for July 5.

Damyon Fisher, 40, is charged in Jasper County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of Roller, 36, of Neosho. Roller is believed to have been fatally shot March 18 outside the younger Fisher's home on East Vandalia Street in Joplin.

Joplin police believe Eddie Fisher brought Roller to his son's home to work out a deal on a vehicle the younger Fisher had for sale. An argument broke out between the two younger men, and Damyon Fisher purportedly pulled out a gun and shot Roller in the back as he was trying to flee.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the older Fisher helped his son by transporting Roller's body to his residence on Crane Drive near Seneca. They then dropped the body down a well on the father's property, dumped three loads of rock and dirt on top of it and planted some flowers on the top of the well, according to the affidavit.

One of the stolen property charges pertains to a houseboat Newton County sheriff's deputies located on the father's property in the course of investigating the homicide. The boat had been reported stolen previously to the police in Grove, Oklahoma.

Investigators also noticed a wheel loader on the property that was moved before they were able to confirm that it also had been reported stolen from an address a couple of miles away. The wheel loader was eventually located on the property of a Fisher family member and recovered by deputies.

The drug possession charges pertain to methamphetamine and marijuana allegedly discovered inside the father's home.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.