Father killed in crash with suspected drunken driver in Clovis. Wife, child injured

One man was killed and another arrested in a suspected drunken-driving collision in Clovis on Sunday.

The victim was driving with his wife and two children just before 7 p.m. on Ashlan Avenue near East Siverly Lane when the driver of a black truck crossed over into the eastbound side and slammed head-on into the family’s Nissan sedan.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of felony drunken driving and other allegations, CHP Sgt. Evan Rugg said.

Police said the woman was injured, and at least one of the children suffered some broken bones. Further details on their injuries were not immediately available.