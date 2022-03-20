Father killed ‘execution-style’ after telling son to get a job, Georgia officials say

A Georgia man accused of killing his father who told him to get a job is going to prison, new outlets report.

Daniel Walden Attaway pleaded guilty but mentally ill on Wednesday, March 16, to one count of malice murder, the Marietta Daily Journal reported. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison followed by 25 years of probation.

Attaway’s sentence includes required mental health supervision for all 50 years, officials said, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. His attorney information was not immediately available.

“This is such a tragic case,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said in a statement, according to local TV station 11Alive. “This family was irrevocably changed by Attaway’s actions. Hopefully, the healing process can now begin for this family.”

Officials say Attaway shot his father, 59-year-old Douglas Attaway, “execution-style” in the basement of the family’s home in Marietta, which is about 20 miles outside of Atlanta, in September 2018, The AJC reported.

The shooting occurred after Douglas Attaway reportedly told his son to get a job, according to the outlet.

On Sept. 29, 2018, Daniel Attaway, who was 24 at the time, called 911 to report that someone had shot and killed his father, 11Alive reported in December 2018, and Marietta police began investigating.

“Somebody has entered my house when I was away and they shot my father. He is dead,” he told dispatchers, according to the 911 call obtained by 11Alive.

But officials said he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father, 11Alive reported.

A gun that detectives said was the murder weapon was found in the woods near the family’s home, and officials said they found “evidence of gunshot residue” on Daniel Attaway’s clothes, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

Daniel Attaway was arrested Oct. 1, 2018, according to the outlet.

He was originally ruled mentally incompetent but was later determined to be fit to stand trial, the AJC reported.

Story continues

Man attacked with machete for ‘taking too long’ in bathroom, Washington police say

Gunfire erupts at 16th birthday party, killing 1 teen and wounding 3, Texas cops say

Patient kills two dentists at Texas clinic after becoming angry with staff, cops say

Man kills Sonic employees after accusations of fake order led to arrest, NE cops say