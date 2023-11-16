Father killed in front of his 2 kids, Georgia family says. ‘They have to live with this’

A father was shot to death in front of his children when a dispute escalated to gunfire outside an Atlanta gas station, his family told police and news outlets.

Officers got a call around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, about a shooting at a Chevron station, according to the Atlanta Police Department. They arrived to find a man who was shot multiple times.

The victim died at the scene, police said. Authorities haven’t released his identity.

The man’s sister, who wasn’t named, said the shooting happened in front of the victim’s two kids, who were in the car, WAGA reported.

“They will have to live with this, and his baby mother will have to live with this,” she told the station.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument that occurred when the 25-year-old went in the store to buy something, WXIA reported, citing the man’s sister. Investigators said the dispute was captured on security video.

Police believe the accused shooters were in a blue Jeep Compass and are searching for them, according to WSB-TV.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the shooting is under investigation.

