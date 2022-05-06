Father killed on Nashville interstate after trying to retrieve child's toy

A father is dead after walking onto a Nashville area interstate to retrieve a toy his child threw out the window of their car, police reported Friday.

Joshua Thomas Taylor, 32, was traveling with his family on Interstate 65 south Thursday night when his child threw a favorite toy out of the window, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Taylor went back just before 9 p.m. to look for the toy. Police said he parked his car at the Harding Place ramp and walked along the interstate.

There, Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers found Taylor and tried to talk with him.

But police said Taylor ran across the interstate and jumped over the jersey barrier to the northbound side.

TDOT truck drivers "immediately began traveling to the opposite side of the interstate" when they heard the collision, police reported.

Taylor was struck by a GMC Yukon in the northbound lanes, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon stayed at the scene and did not display any indications of impairment, according to police. Speed also does not appear to be a factor, MNPD reported.

Natalie Neysa Alund is based in Nashville at The Tennessean and covers breaking news across the South for the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at nalund@tennessean.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dad killed on Nashville interstate after child throws toy out window