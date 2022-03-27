Father killed, son injured after robbers ambush them at car wash, Texas cops say

A Texas father was killed and his son wounded after robbery suspects reportedly ambushed them at a car wash in Houston, according to police.

The two were at the business on the city’s west side around 10 p.m. Friday, March 25 when the shooting happened, Houston police said.

Two armed men in masks approached them and robbed them, police told KTRK.

At one point, a suspect pistol-whipped the son, who then tried to run away, according to the outlet. A suspect shot him in the leg as he ran and his accomplice turned and shot his father, killing him.

The age of the son and the name of the man who died were not provided by police.

The suspects fled on foot, KHOU reported.

First responders arrived and the father was pronounced dead at the scene, while his son was taken to a hospital, the station reported.

Investigators spoke with a witness and are trying to find surveillance video, according to the outlet. So far, little is known about the robbers.

Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

