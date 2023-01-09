Father killed wife, 3 kids in High Point shooting, police say. Victims identified

Police have identified a 45-year-old North Carolina man who authorities say shot his wife and three children, then himself, at their home in High Point on Saturday.

All five people died in what police have called a murder/suicide.

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, and Kasin Crayton, 18, were fatally shot by Robert J. Crayton, Jr., on Saturday at their home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive, High Point Police said Monday.

A 16-year-old and 10-year-old whose names were not released by police also were killed, according to High Point Police, and Robert Crayton died by suicide.

Two people inside the home escaped, police added. Previously, High Point Police said neighbors began calling 911 because the two people who fled the home were screaming for help while running away.

5 found dead, people were ‘screaming’ for help in NC murder-suicide, police say

Police said they are “still investigating a motive.”

In a statement issued Monday, officials said: “High Point officers have responded to this address five other times since 2014.

“Prior to this weekend’s incident, the most recent call to the home was January 3, 2022 when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order.”