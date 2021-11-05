Father killed wife, teen daughter before taking his own life, Orlando police say

A man is believed to have killed his wife and 16-year-old daughter before taking his own life at a condominium off Conroy Road in the Millenia area, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón said Friday.

OPD received a call about 10 a.m. Thursday from a cousin of the 48-year-old mother. The cousin asked for a well-being check, police said, explaining that she’d been unable to reach her loved one for several days.

Police went to the family’s condo at the Residences At Villa Medici in southwest Orlando and spotted a “possible victim” through a bedroom window, Rolón told reporters at a press conference.

Officers forced their way inside, finding all three members of the family dead, he said. Their names have not been made public, but officials confirmed the teenager attended Dr. Phillips High School.

Rolón said the 53-year-old husband’s family lives in Venezuela, while the wife’s relatives are in Spain. The husband moved his family to the United States “unexpectedly” before the teenager’s birth, the police chief said.

“The suspect very early on restricted the communication his wife could have with their family for many, many years,” Rolón said, adding that the family had recently moved to Orlando from New Jersey.

Authorities declined to say how the parents and child died.

OPD Detective Barb Sharp said the investigation is ongoing, but the killings are believed to have been an “isolated incident.”

“We don’t believe at this time that there is any risk to the public,” Sharp said. “We do believe that this is an isolated incident. Unfortunately, it’s a tragedy but we don’t believe that there’s any other concerns for the community.”

Sharp said investigators don’t know exactly when the apparent murder-suicide occurred, but believe it was in the last few days.

Fellow Detective Teresa Sprague said police had no prior calls to the family’s residence but stressed that signs of potentially lethal domestic violence often go unreported, and children may not recognize abuse as abnormal.

She urged any young people living in fear to seek help from a trusted adult.

“If you feel as though one of your parents is living in fear, or you yourself are living in fear, or you and your siblings are living in fear, I want you to reach out to either someone in your school — a teacher, a dean, a principal, a counselor — or maybe even the parent of a friend of yours,” she said.

“Please let someone know that you are living in fear in your home.”

Rolón, meanwhile, stressed that people should feel safe reporting domestic abuse regardless of their immigration status.

“All people in this country have a legal right to be protected or be assisted when they’re in an abusive relationship,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what status you have in this country, those services are available to you.”

The police chief said that grief counselors have been dispatched to Dr. Phillips High for any students who need help processing the killings.

Rolón said since moving to Orlando the mother had been working at Bravo Supermarkets, the owner of which “has graciously offered to assist” the victims’ family with travel and funeral expenses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Florida’s Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-500-1119. In Central Florida, you can also call the Harbor House’s 24-hour confidential crisis hotline at 407-886-2856.

