Father kills daughter, 12, son, 9 and then himself in Miami Lakes, police say

A father killed his two children and then himself in Miami Lakes Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident, which police are calling a “domestic dispute,” happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Miami Lakes Drive.

Police say the man, who was not identified, killed his 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, before taking his own life.

It was unclear Tuesday night how the man killed the children and himself.

The mother of the children was at home during the incident, but was not injured, police said.

No other information was immediately available.