Father of Kim Cox, killed by estranged husband David Cox, says execution will give closure

Death row inmate David Neal Cox used the word "closure" several times in letters and court motions when asking to waive his appeals and set a date for his execution.

He believed his death would give relief to the family of his victim, estranged wife Kim, and others he hurt in 2010.

Wednesday, he will be put to death by lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. Benny Kirk, Kim Cox's father, will be in there and said he is looking forward to getting closure.

"I knew that the only way that he was not going to get out and kill anybody else would be death row," Kirk said. "It's time for it to be over with."

Kim Cox poses with her father Benny Kirk. Kim was murdered in May 2010 by her estranged husband David Cox. David will be executed by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

'He wanted me to know how bad it was'

Kirk, who lives in New Albany, worked in law enforcement for Union County and the city's police department before his retirement in 2007.

He said he never worked a case like the one involving his daughter.

Kirk said he and his wife, Melody, were in Jackson for their younger daughter's track meet on the day in May 2010 when Kim was killed. His other daughter, Kristie, called and told them David Cox was at her home and had taken Kim Cox and two of Kim's children hostage.

Kirk said David Cox called him while he and his family were driving back to Pontotoc County. David put Kim on the phone. She told her father she was dying.

"He wanted me to know how bad it was," Kirk said.

David threatened on the phone to come to the Kirk's home and kill Benny, Melody and their young daughter, Kirk said.

Kim Cox was killed in May 2010 by her estranged husband David Neal Cox. She left behind two daughters and two sons. David will be executed by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, the state's first execution since 2012.

The Coxes separated in 2009 after Kim Cox's daughter, who was a minor, said David Cox sexually assaulted her, according to court documents. Kim Cox reported the incident to the police, leading to David Cox's arrest.

David was released from the Pontotoc County Jail on bond in April 2010, according to court records.

Before his release, David told his cellmates he wanted to hurt people when he got out, Kirk said. David also blamed Kirk for being sent to jail.

Kim Cox remembered as a good mother who tried to help others

Kim Cox left behind four children, including two sons she had with David Cox.

"It was hard," Kirk said. "We had to raise three grandkids. It was rough on us, but we do what we have to do."

Today all of Kim's children are adults. Her youngest son just graduated high school, Kirk said. They are doing well, he said, but it took a while for them to come to terms with what happened to their mother.

Kim Cox and her son, Dave, when he was an infant. Dave was one of two sons Kim and David Cox had together. David Cox is set to be executed by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Lindsey, one of Kim's daughters, visits her grave, Kirk said.Once in a while her son Dave says he wants to talk with his mother.

"She was a good mother," Kirk said. "She helped a lot of people. She would go out of her way to give you her last dollar. She was just a good girl."

