Father-in-law arrested in Jan. 27 shooting of Kurtis Harstine of Ashland

ASHLAND ― The father-in-law of an Ashland homicide victim has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Kurtis Harstine, whose body was found Jan. 27 in the second-floor master bedroom of a home on Township Road 851.

An Ashland County grand jury issued a nine-count indictment against Howard Dwayne Walters, 58, Ashland, the victim's father-in-law, charging him with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated robbery and three counts of tampering with evidence, according to a news release from Ashland County Prosecutor Christopher R. Tunnell.

The aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery counts each have a three-year firearm specification, and the aggravated murder counts each carry a felony murder specification. If convicted of aggravated murder with a felony murder specification, Walters would potentially face the death penalty, according to Tunnell.

Victim's body found on second floor of home

On Jan. 27, the Ashland Police Department was asked to conduct a welfare check on Harstine at his residence on Franklin Avenue. There was concern from family and friends because he had not been heard from and was missing. The investigation proceeded into the county with law enforcement officers from the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department responding to 571 Township Road 851. Harstine's body was found on the second floor of that residence, according to the indictment.

Divers from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office searched the Black Fork along Ohio 545 in Richland County for evidence related to an Ashland County homicide earlier this year.

It was apparent Harstine had died from multiple gunshot wounds, a fact later confirmed by the Lucas County Medical Examiner, according to Friday's news release. The investigation determined Harstine was shot to death in the early evening of Jan. 26.

Harstine was in the process of divorce proceedings from his estranged wife, the daughter of Howard Dwayne Walters. The residence on Township Road 851 previously was the Harstines’ home.

The charges generally allege Walters shot Kurtis Harstine to death inside the residence, tookHarstine’s Ford F150 and cell phone, and then destroyed evidence, Tunnell said in the news release.

Tunnell noted the charges in the indictment are merely allegations that will need to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, and Howard Dwayne Walters is innocent until proven guilty.

Numerous agencies helped with investigation

Tunnell said the investigation has taken several months to arrive at this stage and has involved hundreds of manhours and a review of volumes of evidence. The investigation was conducted and aided by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office; Ashland Police Department; Ashland County Coroner’s Office; the Ohio Highway Patrol Criminal Intelligence Unit; the Ohio Attorney General’s Office's Bureau of Criminal Investigation; the Ohio Attorney General’s Office's Organized Crime Investigations Commission; the Lucas County Medical Examiner’s Office; and the Ashland County Prosecutor’s Office.

“It is true that sometimes the wheels of justice grind slowly, but in this case they grind with coordination and precision," Tunnell said in the release. "Ashland County residents should be proud of the fact that law enforcement is able to cooperate in a way that achieves positive results.”

“From here the situation will proceed through court," Tunnell said. "It is an active and open case and it would beimproper to comment further on the facts. All the facts will be brought to light in court. As with anyhomicide, this is a tragedy for those involved and our thoughts and prayers go out to those so affected.”

Walters was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall’s Northern Ohio violent fugitive task force with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and Ashland Police Department in support. He is being held in the Ashland County Jail awaiting an appearance before the Ashland County Court of Common Pleas, which is expected to occur sometime this week. Walters is represented by Mansfield attorney James Mayer III.

Victim Kurtis Harstine was Army veteran

According to his obituary, Harstine was a graduate of River View High School, then received his bachelor’s degree from Ashland University, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, before going on to earn his master’s degree from the Ohio State University.

He served in the U.S. Army, including tours in Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He had been a social worker with Mental Health Intensive Case Management at the Veterans Administration in Mansfield for 13 years where he impacted many lives. He also volunteered with Team Rubicon, providing veteran-led disaster relief, and made several mission trips over the years.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @lwhitmir

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Howard Walters charged with aggravated murder in death of Ashland man