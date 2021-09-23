Father-in-law convicted in Nicole Montalvo’s murder dies in prison

Angel Rivera, who was convicted along with his son in the murder of his estranged daughter-in-law Nicole Montalvo, has died in prison at 56.

Florida prison records suggest Rivera’s death occurred Wednesday, though a spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

WKMG-Channel 6 reported that Rivera died of COVID-19 complications, though the District 9 Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday a cause of death had not yet been determined.

Rivera and his son Christopher Otero-Rivera were sentenced to life in prison for killing and mutilating the body of Nicole Montalvo, a St. Cloud mother last seen dropping off her child at her in-laws’ Hixon Avenue home.

Her remains were later found on the property and in a vacant lot owned by Nicholas Rivera, the youngest son of the Rivera family who is also imprisoned after pleading guilty to dozens of child sex crimes.

Frank Bankowitz, Angel Rivera’s attorney, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.

