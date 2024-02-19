Father of Linden football player who died after brain injury files wrongful death suit

The father of a Linden High School football player who died after being hit twice during a game in 2022 is suing the school board and the city, alleging their negligence led to the death.

Norman McClain, the executor of his son Xavier's estate, claims in the lawsuit filed in Superior Court in New Brunswick that no medical personnel checked on his son after was injured in during a tackle, then placed back into the game where he collapsed after another tackle.

The lawsuit, which also names Linden Emergency Services and Woodbridge Emergency Medical Services as defendants, alleges medical personnel failed to respond in a timely manner to the unresponsive high school football player.

Xavier McClain, 16, a sophomore, died on Sept. 21, 2022, 12 days after the Sept. 9, 2022 football game during which he was injured.

"Losing Xavier was a tragedy for the City of Linden, and our sympathies are with the family," Mayor Derek Armstead said in a statement. "Upon advice from my City Attorney, Daniel Antonelli, no further comments will be made."

The Linden school district did not respond to a request for comment.

In the Sept. 9, 2022 game against Woodbridge High School in Linden, McClain was hit or tackled and received an injury to his upper body, head or brain, the lawsuit says.

McClain suffered an apparent head injury while returning a kickoff at the beginning of the second half.

More: Head injuries back in focus after NJ football player dies. Should kickoffs be eliminated?

After the injury, McClain left the game and stayed on the sidelines but, according to the lawsuit, "during this time no trainer or medical expert attended to Xavier McClain's injuries and no mandatory concussion protocol procedures were undertaken."

After coaches put him back in the game, he received another hit or tackle to his upper body, head or brain, according to the lawsuit.

"After this hit or tackle Xavier McClain collapsed to the ground and emergency medical services were called," the lawsuit says.

McClain was taken to University Hospital in Newark where he later died from a traumatic brain injury.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants were negligent by failing "to follow established sports and medical procedures" which placed the teen "in a dangerous and unsafe position."The lawsuit also alleges Linden Emergency Medical Services and Woodbridge Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene but were "negligent, careless and/or reckless" in failing to respond in a timely manner, resulting in the delay of potentially lifesaving treatment.

According to the lawsuit the two emergency medical services did not have the proper equipment to treat McClain's injuries once they arrived which resulted in the delay of potentially lifesaving treatment.

In his obituary, McClain was described as a teen with a lot of enthusiasm and a big heart, who played basketball and baseball, but his passion was football with dreams of playing professionally.

He had been learning to cook and loved to bake, loved music and making TikTok dance videos, according to his obituary.

"He had a contagious smile and made everyone laugh. Xavier was bright, loving, respectful, caring, very social, head strong and lived life to the fullest. He will be forever loved, forever remembered and sorely missed," his obituary says.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Father of Linden NJ football player who died after brain injury sues