Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children speaks out almost two weeks after she went missing

The father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children is breaking his silence nearly two weeks after the Minnesota mother vanished.

Ms Kingsbury, 26 was last seen on 31 March doing drop-off at her children’s daycare. Adam Fravel, the father of her two kids, told police that he and Ms Kingsbury drove back to her home together and he then borrowed Ms Kingsbury’s dark blue minivan to go to work.

When he returned to the residence later that day, Mr Fravel said Ms Kingsbury was nowhere to be found. She failed to show up for work and her cellphone, wallet, ID and jacket were all found inside the home, Winona police said.

Mr Fravel, who has been at the centre of online speculation regarding Ms Kingsbury’s disappearance, released a statement through his attorney on Wednesday denying any involvement. He has not been officially named by law enforcement and was only described as “the father of Maddie’s children” during a press conference last week.

“Over the course of the last 12 days my family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury,” the statement obtained by The Independent read. “I did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything.”

Mr Fravel went on to say that he has cooperated with law enforcement in the investigation, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

He also addressed his absence at a press conference last week, where Ms Kingsbury’s sister and parents made a public plea for her safe return. The Independent has reached out to Mr Fravel’s attorney for comment.

“Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth,” the statement added. “I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely.”

Story continues

No suspects have been named in the investigation as of Wednesday evening.

Police appear to be focused on the movements of Ms Kingsbury’s minivan and have asked for the public’s help in tracing its journeys on the day of her disappearance.

Madeline Kingsbury’s family have offered a $50,000 reward for information on her whereabouts (Winona Police)

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams confirmed that the vehicle is not missing and that both the van and Ms Kingsbury’s home have been searched.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle matching the description of the van driving from the home along highways and through Winona County and Fillmore County before heading back to the house. On Wednesday, police refused to say who was driving the van.

After the vehicle returned home, it is not believed to have gone anywhere else.

“That is not information we can share at this time,” Mr Williams said.

The police chief said that there is “nothing to indicate that she left the residence on foot or in another vehicle”.

On Wednesday, the department denied media reports that they would announce updates at a press conference.

Two searches were organised over the weekend, with more than 2,600 volunteers helping comb through 120,000 acres. Law enforcement said on Sunday that they will now focus on target areas as they develop new leads.

Authorities have asked residents in the City of Winona, Wilson Township, and Hillsdale Township to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for “anything suspicious”. Dive teams and police ATVs have also been used in the search.