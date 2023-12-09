Father of man charged in baby's death says he's innocent
Dontae Taylor's stepfather says his son is innocent after the 36-year-old and his partner Chantae Smith were charged in the death of their 23-day old baby girl.
Dontae Taylor's stepfather says his son is innocent after the 36-year-old and his partner Chantae Smith were charged in the death of their 23-day old baby girl.
The singer reflects on experiencing mental, emotional and physical growth since her start at 15.
Kate Cox — who is 20 weeks pregnant — said that doctors recently told her that her fetus has developed trisomy 18, a rare chromosomal disorder likely to cause stillbirth or the death of the baby shortly after it’s born.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
The rapper faces his fourth sexual misconduct lawsuit in a matter of weeks. We break down the lawsuit he's facing as he denies the "sickening allegations" against him.
The psychology of sleep apps and celebrity narrators: "I love Cillian Murphy because he has a really soothing, calming voice.”
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
A Washington court of appeals mostly upholds a gag order issued in the federal election interference case by Judge Tanya Chutkan, but rules that it was too broadly construed, allowing former President Donald Trump to publicly criticize special counsel Jack Smith.
After 25 years, those in the U.S. who crave a 1999 R34 Nissan Skyline will legally be able to import one fairly soon. If they can afford to.
Don't miss the ridiculous discount on this powerful sucker with over 165,000 fans.
"Squid Game" has inspired multiple reality TV competition versions of its fictional high-stakes game.
Enjoy up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge.
Nearly 14,000 Amazon shoppers have made these gentle exfoliating wipes part of their beauty routine.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
As the holidays approach, if you are in the market for a luxury Swiss watch now might be your best time to buy. Subdial, a watch industry data provider, reported that its Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index fell again for the month of November to a new two-year low.
Personal data is the new gold. The recent 23andMe data breach is a stark reminder of a chilling reality -- our most intimate, personal information might not be as secure as we think. It's a damning indictment of the sheer negligence of companies that, while profiting from our DNA, are failing to protect it.
The "Greedy" singer, 20, is climbing the pop charts.
Neaten up with this clear case that doubles as a tester. Perfect for all those Christmas-morning gizmos and gadgets.
The chromosomal condition is at the center of a new lawsuit involving reproductive rights.
Share photos, videos, and more with loved ones from anywhere, at anytime.