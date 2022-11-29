Father of man charged in Raleigh Christmas parade fatality faces related gun charge

The father of the man facing charges in connection with the deadly crash at the Raleigh Christmas parade is facing a separate misdemeanor gun charge related to his own participation in the parade.

Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during Raleigh’s Nov. 19 Christmas parade, according to court records obtained by The News & Observer.

He does not face any charges related to the crash.

Under North Carolina state law, it is illegal for any person participating in, affiliated with or attending a parade to intentionally carry a dangerous weapon. Under the law, there are exceptions, including for law enforcement and or anyone with a valid concealed carry permit.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed for The N&O that Christopher Glass is the father of Landen Christopher Glass — the 20-year-old who lost control of his pickup truck in the parade and fatally struck an 11-year-old girl.

Landen Glass was towing a float carrying members of the CC & Co. Dance Complex, a well-regarded dance studio that has operated for 18 years. One of the group’s dancers — identified by her family as Hailey Kaye Brooks — died after she was hit by Glass’ vehicle at low speed, police said.

The white GMC pickup Glass was driving had several after-market modifications. His arrest warrant later alleged “improper brakes” as having contributed to the incident.

Landen Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade, The N&O reported.

On the day of the parade, police also searched a black Dodge Ram driven by Christopher Glass. The truck was associated with the dance company participants, according to a search warrant.

“...Christopher Glass, the driver admitted that there was a handgun in a bag in the interior of the back of his vehicle,” the warrant said. “The driver stated he did not have a Carry Concealed Weapon Permit.”

After searching the Dodge Ram, police seized a 9mm Beretta pistol, holster, pistol magazine and 10 bullets, the warrant said.