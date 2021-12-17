Father of man killed in 2020 police chase sues city, officers for 'outrageous conduct'

A lawsuit is accusing Anderson city police of wrongdoing in starting and continuing a 2020 chase that killed a pedestrian and the driver police were chasing.

Grayson Mathis Sr., the father of the driver, is suing on behalf of his son, Grayson Mathis Jr., who was fleeing police on Dobbins Bridge Road on June 30, 2020.

The lawsuit says the use of spike strips and the chase itself was not reasonable under the circumstance. More than a dozen city and county officials are named in the lawsuit.

The city just became aware of the lawsuit and has not yet entered a formal response, city attorney Frankie McClain said. When multiple individuals are listed in similar lawsuits, it is customary for the city to represent them, he said.

What police records say happened in the chase

An Anderson Police Department officer attempted to pull Mathis over around 7 p.m. and the 30-year-old fled, according to the coroner's preliminary investigation report.

After a chase of around 11 minutes, Mathis lost control of his red sedan, left the roadway and went through a yard, striking and killing a pedestrian.

Brenda Mary Wilson, 54, was going to her mailbox at her home on Dobbins Bridge Road Tuesday, June 30, 2020, when she was struck and killed, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed a spike strip, said J.T. Foster, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. A spike strip is a device intended to help end a vehicle pursuit by damaging or disabling tires.

Foster said he was told the driver left the road to avoid the spike strips. A deputy’s incident report said deputies were called to assist the city’s pursuit. The city officers do not have spike strips, Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said.

A criminal history report requested by the Independent Mail and provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows Mathis was facing charges for fleeing from Anderson police on two different days in 2020.

He was charged on April 21, 2020, with offenses related to fleeing, as well as trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine base, and the next day he was charged with fleeing-related offenses dating to a February incident.

Chief Jim Stewart declined to comment on the lawsuit or on the two officers named in the suit.

Lawsuit says chase caused wrongful death

Jeremiah Shellenberg is one of the lawyers working on the case and said this is an instance of a systemic problem in the city.

"The Anderson city police have for years, Shellenberg said, "been allowing officers to chase in cases where their policy wouldn't allow them to chase for."

The lawsuit says officers Joseph Chapman and Zachary Lucas were patrolling on Shockley Ferry Road when Mathis's car pulled up behind them, without using a turn signal.

Chapman said Mathis was traveling between 55 and 60 miles per hour but did not run radar on the car, the lawsuit said.

The officers ran a check on Mathis's license plate and were told the plate belonged to a different car. Chapman turned on his police lights attempting to pull Mathis over for reckless driving and a stolen plate, the lawsuit said.

Shellenberg said he has seen other approaches to following up on a license plate, and did not see the need for the chase.

A pursuit began and the lawsuit says city police policy indicates officers cannot continue a pursuit unless immediate authorization is given from the managing supervisor, who at the time would have been Sgt. Craig Gardner.

The lawsuit alleges that Gardner did not properly authorize, control, and supervise the pursuit.

The chase spanned almost 15 miles across various roads with officers reaching speeds of 100 miles an hour. The officers went through three stop signs, three red lights and drove on the wrong side of traffic, forcing other motorists to swerve off the road, the lawsuit says.

A key part of the lawsuit is about the use of the spike strips and the lawsuit says there wasn't any justification to use stop sticks.

Mathis hit the stop sticks traveling at nearly 91 miles an hour and crashed, according to the lawsuit that cites dash camera footage.

The sedan ran off the right side of the road and struck Brenda Wilson, a tree and a truck before bursting into flames, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges that the deputies did not try to rescue Mathis and body cameras were manually turned off during a majority of the time at the scene.

Lucas said he lost his body cam and all the footage it contained shortly after the crash, the lawsuit says.

Where the lawsuit is at currently

Several people are named in the suit since some city positions affect officer hiring, Shellenberg said.

Everyone named in the lawsuit:

Anderson County

Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Chad McBride

City of Anderson and city manager David McCuen

City of Anderson Police Department and Chief Jim Stewart

City of Anderson City Council Jeff Roberts, Tony Stewart, Beatrice Thompson, Mayor Terence Roberts, Kyle Newton, Don Chapman

Officers involved Joseph Chapman, Zach Lucas

The officers' managing supervisor at the time: Sergeant Craig Gardner

Bryce Jackson

John Doe 1, John Doe 2

Both officers stopped working for the Anderson Police Department December 11, 2020.

In March 2021, officer Zach Lucas, 27, started with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Training records do not indicate a new police position for Joseph Chapman, 32.Grayson Mathis Sr. worked with his son at his plumbing and heating company. Grayson Mathis Jr. leaves behind a young daughter.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Father of man killed in last year's police chase sues city of Anderson