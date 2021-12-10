Father of man killed in November homicide killed in shooting Wednesday in Kansas City

A father and son have been identified as the victims of two separate shootings less than two weeks apart, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers found Edmon Alexander, 54, unresponsive Wednesday in an alleyway near the corner of 28th St. and Bales Ave. Emergency medical crews attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His son, Edmon Alexander III, 32, was found Nov. 26 suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a corner market at 43rd Street and Askew Ave. He was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The two cases are not related, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Three people were charged Dec. 1 with killing the younger Alexander in the drive-by shooting.

Bonzel Fowler, 28, Byron Fowler, 30, and Tateona Jackson-Williams, 27, each face counts of second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use and armed criminal action.

Court records showed surveillance video where Alexander III was seen exchanging words with a person in a gray Nissan. He then appears to drop a considerable amount of cash as he enters the corner store market. As the Nissan pulls away, Alexander can be seen retrieving a gun from his car and walking in the direction the Nissan traveled, firing gun shots to the west, court records state.

A witness overheard Alexander III say to a cashier that the three people in the car had tried to rob him. Another friend of Alexander III then met him inside the store.

They talked before leaving the market together. As they were standing near Alexander III’s car in the parking lot, the gray Nissan drove through. Two people fired at the men from its passenger side, court records state.

Police traced the Nissan’s license plate to the residence of Bonzel Fowler, where they surveilled him and spotted him getting into the suspect vehicle along with his wife and brother.

In an interview with police, Bonzel said Alexander III had dropped the cash on the ground and “dared somebody to try and take it,” when the two stood in front of the corner market. Bonzel says his child’s diapers had fallen from the car as he was driving away and that Alexander III had shot at them. He says he returned to the area after dropping his child off and fired gun shots in “self defense.”

An investigator wrote in charging documents that Fowler allegedly “knew they should turn themselves in but were waiting.”

Police recovered one of the firearms apparently used in the shooting, according to court records.

The father’s homicide is still under investigation, according to Kansas City police.