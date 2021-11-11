Father of mauled baby arrested in New London arson fire, police say

Six months after a New London arson fire, police have arrested the person of interest — a man whose newborn had died in a pit bull attack in Norwich hours earlier.

Timothy Settles, 33, of Merchant Street in Norwich was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with first-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. He was in custody at the Corrigan Correctional Center Thursday on $500,500 bail, according to prison records.

No one was injured in the fire at 10 Rosemary St., which was reported about 4 a.m. May 11. Everyone safely made it outside, police said.

Besides the occupants, Settles was the last person seen at the home before the fire started, police said at the time.

More than seven hours earlier, about 8:40 p.m., officers a few towns away in Norwich were called to the scene of a dog attack. When they arrived at the McKinley Avenue home, they learned the family’s dog had attacked 1-month-old Carter Settles, Timothy Settles’ son, in a McKinley Avenue home.

Timothy Settles was not at the home at the time of the mauling. The baby was with his mother and paternal grandmother, police said.

Police said one of the women was holding Carter when the pit bull jumped up and began biting him. The baby had “multiple traumatic injuries” and didn’t survive. At the time, police said they didn’t know why the dog attacked the baby.

Settles then disappeared, and New London police asked the public to help them find him.

They didn’t say why Settles is suspected of targeting the New London house, nor would they confirm a possible connection between the fire and the dog attack. Spokesmen with the New London and Norwich departments couldn’t be reached Thursday morning.

A lawyer for Settles also couldn’t be reached.

