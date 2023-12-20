'You are the father!': Maury Povich announces paternity of Denver Zoo's baby orangutan

The identity of a baby orangutan’s father has been revealed with help from retired talk show host and renowned paternity test revealer Maury Povich.

The Denver Zoo announced on X that Povich would be announcing the paternity results for Siska, their 4-month-old Sumatran orangutan.

"Is Siska's father 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya?” the Denver Zoo wrote on X on Friday.

On Tuesday, Povich made the much-awaited announcement.

Maury Povich reveals identity of the baby orangutan’s father

Maury Povich accepts the Lifetime Achievement award onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Creative Arts and Lifestyle Awards on Dec.16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Wearing a tuxedo and fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement honor, Povich held a large manila envelope that contained the father's name. He opened it and announced the big reveal.

“Berani, you are the father!” said Povich, whose daytime talk show frequently featured paternity reveals of its human guests.

Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan! Is Siska's father thirty-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya? Watch the video for the big reveal! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/jyh1Mp0Y7C — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) December 19, 2023

The video cuts to zoo staff clapping as they hear the results before quickly panning to Berani’s enclosure, where he is swinging around. At the end of the clip, the Denver Zoo staff is huddled together affirming that Berani is the father.

Father's identity has been in question for months

Zoo patrons have been curious about who Siska’s father is since September, peppering the zoo with questions about the father’s identity.

Denver Zoo staff held off on finding out more information because they wanted to make the mother-daughter pair had enough time to bond with one another.

“Our animal care team doesn’t have access to Siska as she and Eirina continue to bond, so they likely won’t be able to conduct a paternity test until next year at the earliest,” according to a Facebook post by the zoo in late September.

Fortunately for zoo patrons, they were able to find out the identity of Siska’s father earlier.

