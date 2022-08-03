Father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson released from jail

Andrew Carlson, the father of missing 5-year-old Oakley Carlson, has been released from prison.

He pleaded guilty to felony endangerment charges back in March.

At the time, investigators said that he and Oakley’s mother, Jordan Bowers, did not provide necessary medication for one of their other children.

Bowers was sentenced to 20 months in prison.

Carlson was sentenced to a year in prison and was released early from the Grays Harbor County Jail at about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Oakley was last seen in November 2021. Neither Carlson nor Bowers has faced charges for her disappearance.