Father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery arrested

Harmony Montgomery remains missing, but her father is now behind bars.

Adam Montgomery, the father of the 7-year-old New Hampshire girl last seen in October 2019, was arrested late Tuesday on one charge of felony second-degree assault for a 2019 incident involving Harmony, one misdemeanor charge of interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Montgomery, 31, is due in court Wednesday.

The attorney general’s office provided no other details but said the search for Harmony is ongoing.

The New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families reported Harmony missing last week, two years after she vanished, according to the Manchester Police Department.

“Help us find this little girl,” Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

“Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize this enough. Someone out there knows something.”

It’s still unclear why Harmony was not reported missing for two years.

Harmony is listed at 4 feet tall, weighing about 50 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She is blind in her right eye and should be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561 or the anonymous CrimeLine tip line at 603-624-4040.