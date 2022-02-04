Father of missing Hampton boy, Codi Bigsby, admitted to leaving kids unsupervised, court documents say

The father of a missing 4-year-old Hampton boy made an initial court appearance Friday on seven charges of felony child neglect, none of which were directly related to his son’s disappearance.

Court documents filed in Hampton Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court say Cory Jamar Bigsby Sr., 43, admitted to leaving his children, who are between the ages of 2 and 5, home alone for hours at a time “on several occasions.”

Under questioning by police, Bigsby told a Hampton police detective “that the children were too much of a burden to take out with him when he leaves his home,” a criminal complaint said.

The children include Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old who the father reported missing on Monday morning.

Authorities have undertaken a massive search effort in the Buckroe neighborhood where Codi lived with his father and siblings, but sweeps of the area have not turned up any sign of the boy this week, while police have been openly skeptical of the father’s account.

A criminal complaint said Bigsby confessed to leaving his three youngest children — son Codi and his 2-year-old twin siblings — at home alone for three hours on Dec. 13 “so he could go buy a vehicle in Norfolk.”

A second complaint said Bigsby admitted to leaving all four children alone for two hours in the early evening of Jan. 25. The charges do not indicate that the children were injured while left unsupervised.

“The children were left without a means or ability to communicate emergency services,” the complaint said.

Bigsby, wearing a mask and orange jail garb, appeared at a brief court hearing Friday by way of a remote video hookup from the nearby Hampton City Jail.

Hampton JDR Judge Gregory Bane informed Bigsby of the charges and set a bond hearing for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Bigsby’s family has already retained an attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose, who attended the hearing with Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Pamela Jones.

Bigsby reported his son missing at 9 a.m. Monday and told authorities he last saw his son sleeping in his bed about seven hours earlier, but police have questioned that account and sought to pinpoint the last time Codi was seen by people other than family members.

He was taken to Hampton police headquarters Monday for questioning and had remained there continuously — and police said voluntarily — for more than three days. Police named him a “person of interest” in his son’s disappearance on Wednesday, and arrested him on the child neglect charges Thursday night, booking him into the Hampton City Jail.

Even as police move forward with child neglect charges, the search for Codi Bigsby remains ongoing.

“This is not the conclusion of the investigative process — we will continue to do everything in our power to find Codi,” Hampton Police spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams said in a news release shortly after Bigsby’s arrest.

Hampton police have not said when Codi was last seen by anyone outside of his family. The FBI appealed to the public in a message Thursday morning, asking people to come forward if they have knowledge of either Codi or Cory Bigsby’s whereabouts since the holidays.

“Have you seen Codi, his father Cory or his siblings since Christmas?” the FBI message asked.

Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said previously the father’s information isn’t credible — that evidence police have gathered doesn’t match the story the father and others gave to detectives.

“We don’t believe that 4-year-old Codi wandered off, and we don’t believe that he was abducted,” Talbot told reporters Tuesday.