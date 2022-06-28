Father of missing Harmony Montgomery indicted on new charges

The father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was indicted Tuesday on seven new charges, including two counts of armed career criminal.

Adam Montgomery, 30, was slated to appear in court for a status hearing but he was not present to face a judge.

Neither Adam nor his then-wife, Kayla Montgomery, have been charged in connection with Harmony’s disappearance.

The now 8-year-old girl has not been seen in two-and-a-half years.

Investigators charged Adam in January with second-degree assault, interference with custody and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. In March, Adam was charged with second-degree assault, alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019.

Kayla is facing charges related to welfare fraud and receiving stolen firearms. In June, she was charged with perjury after investigators said she lied to a grand jury. A grand jury also indicted Kayla in March for welfare fraud.

Kayla is free on an appearance bond while she awaits trial. Adam remains in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

