Father of missing Middletown teen says she's been found safe

Jan. 23—MIDDLETOWN — The father of a 16-year-old Middletown girl who was last seen leaving Middletown High School nearly two weeks ago was found safe today, her father told the Journal-News..

Chrisda Cantwell, a junior at MHS, was seen walking away from the high school at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 11 and hadn't been seen since.

Her father, Chris Cantwell, said his daughter was found in Hamilton with a 19-year-old man, the family believed she had been with the last 12 days.

Her family filed a missing persons report with the Middletown Division of Police.

Middletown detectives have been investigating the case, officials said.

Cantrell said his daughter was staying with an aunt tonight.

He said a protection order had been issued against a 19-year-old Middletown man who allegedly had been in contact with Chrisda, her father said. Her cellphone and car keys were taken away as punishment, he said.

On Jan. 11, Chrisda borrowed a classmate's cellphone and called the phone number known to the 19-year-old, her father said. She hasn't been to school or work since, he said.