Father of missing St. Petersburg boy booked in Pinellas jail

Thomas Mosley, the father of the 2-year-old missing St. Petersburg found dead Friday, was booked today at the Pinellas County jail.

Mosley was charged with with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with his son’s death and the killing of the boy’s mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, whose body was discovered in her apartment Thursday. According to family members, Jeffery and her son had only recently moved into the apartment complex.

Mosley was in the hospital with cuts on his hands and arms and has refused to speak with investigators.

The police found the boy in an alligator’s mouth at Lake Maggiore, more than 13 miles from the apartment where his mother was found stabbed to death, near Dell Holmes Park off 22nd Street South. The cause of Taylen’s death was still under investigation Saturday pending an autopsy by the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office.

Staff writer Matt Cohen contributed to this report.