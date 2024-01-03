TROY − The father of a missing Pike County woman faces sexual abuse charges in which the victim is a young teenage girl.

Bobby Richard “Ricky” Faulkner, 54, of Troy faces two counts of sexual abuse, said Sheriff Russell Thomas. The alleged victim in the case is now 15, and the charges cover two alleged incidents of sexual abuse, one when she was 14 and one when she was 15, he said.

Faulkner remained in the Pike County Jail on Wednesday morning under bonds totaling $100,000, the sheriff’s office website showed.

The alleged victim and Faulkner know one another. Faulkner could not be reached for comment and court records show he doesn’t have an attorney.

Faulkner is the father of Leila Faulkner, of Troy, who went missing July 4, 2016, the sheriff said. He declined to comment on whether Faulkner is a suspect in his daughter’s disappearance. A news release announcing Faulkner’s arrest said the sexual abuse case “remains under investigation along with other cases at this time.”

Leila Faulkner was living with her parents at the time she went missing. Her parents and daughter went to an Independence Day celebration, and she stayed behind. When they returned, she was not in the home.

The sheriff’s office is actively investigating Leila’s Faulkner’s disappearance, Thomas said. Her whereabouts remain unknown, he said.

Leila Faulkner was 29 when she disappeared. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency bulletin for missing adults, she is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 125 pined with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the sexual abuse or missing persons cases is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 334-566-4347.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Father of missing Troy woman facing child sex charges