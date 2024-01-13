Father Moses Berry, historian and founder of Ozarks Afro-American Heritage Museum, dies

Father Moses Berry was born in 1950 and died this week. He spent half his life preserving the stories and artifacts of his ancestors, who were enslaved.

Father Moses Berry, an orthodox priest and founder of the Ozarks Afro-American Heritage Museum, died late this week at age 73, according to family and parishioners.

Berry, a spiritual leader and historian, dedicated the second half of his life to preserving the stories and artifacts of his family — enslaved descendants of Nathan Boone — and sharing it with others in the Ozarks and beyond.

In recognition of his work, Missouri State University honored Berry with an induction in the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame in 2023.

Berry grew up in Missouri but traveled west to California in 1965, as a teenager, as part of a spiritual quest. He has been described as a hippie, a flower child and even a former drug dealer.

He moved to Hawaii, where he found his faith in God. He moved to Detroit and was ordained as a priest in the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Berry spent years moving around, teaching and setting up an informal teen shelter in Harlem. He led a church in the Boston area and served as a chaplain in a drug rehabilitation center. He opened a church and ran a shelter in Atlanta before serving in a church in Atlanta.

In 1998, Berry returned to Ash Grove after inheriting the farm built by his great-grandfather in 1875 — a homestead his ancestors started after being freed from enslavement following the Civil War.

Father Moses Berry established the Ozarks Afro-American Heritage Museum in Ash Grove.

Part of his family for nearly 150 years, the acreage includes the family's renamed Resurrection Cemetery, which was established in 1875 and dedicated to "Slaves, Indians and Paupers" excluded from burial in traditional, segregated resting places. The cemetery is now on the national and Greene County registers of historic places.

The property includes a large sycamore tree Berry and his ancestors have used as a shelter for church picnics and celebrations for decades.

Berry and wife Magdalena raised their children, Elijah and Dorothy, in the Ash Grove area.

Fixing up the homestead, Berry started a church in a portable building on the property. Known as the Theotokos or "Unexpected Joy" Orthodox Christian Mission, the small parish later found a more permanent space.

In 2002, Berry opened the Ozarks African American Heritage Museum on Main Street in Ash Grove. The facility opened with more than 100 artifacts related to his ancestors in the Ozarks.

In the late 1800s and early 1900s, Berry's ancestors collected and preserved artifacts of the history of slavery in the Missouri Ozarks, and specifically the Ash Grove area.

"These pieces are pieces that are major museum-quality pieces," he said in 2013. "In the Ozarks. In Ash Grove, Missouri."

Berry never charged admission but his museum sought donations to keep the doors open.

Father Moses Berry on his family's property near Ash Grove, which includes a cemetery that opened in the 1870s.

The three-room space was filled with heirlooms, including photographs and a "topsy turvy" doll, and artifacts from a rural African-American life and history of enslavement. They included shackles, heavy slave chains, farm tools, and "telling quilts" with encrypted instructions about how to escape to freedom in the north.

Among the portraits, there was Maria Boone, mistress to Nathaniel Boone, and her daughter, Caroline Boone Berry — Moses Berry's grandmother — making him a descendant of Nathaniel, the son of the American pioneer, statesman and explorer Daniel Boone.

In an interview with the News-Leader, Berry said he encouraged people to examine and handle the artifacts. His aim was not to make people feel guilty about the ugly history of slavery but to learn from the past.

"These were instruments of torture; it was a terrible yoke," he said, of a neck iron, in 2002.

Berry said no one was talking about the history of African-Americans who were enslaved in the area. He said while many left the area for more diverse cities and states, his family stayed.

A New York Times story once referred to Berry as a "one-man racial reconciliation committee."

Over the years, as Berry faced illness, the museum asked for donations to stay open. It closed in 2013 but while a few pieces were donated to national museums, most artifacts stayed with the family. Most of it was digitized and is available online.

These are artifacts on loan from Father Moses Berry of Ash Grove. The neck chain and neck shackle weighs about 40 pounds.

Specific pieces have been displayed publicly as part of exhibits at the History Museum on the Square. Ed Fillmer, a video journalist, also recorded an interview with Berry available on YouTube.

Berry has contributed to a collection of essays called “An Unbroken Circle: Linking Ancient African Christianity to the African American Experience,” a groundbreaking collection of essays.

He was a founding member of the annual Afro-American and Ancient Christianity Conferences sponsored by the Brotherhood of St. Moses the Black. He has also lectured, locally and nationally, on African American history and issues of spirituality.

