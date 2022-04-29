Father of murder suspect charged with evidence tampering

Apr. 29—The Jasper County prosecutor has charged murder suspect Damyon Fisher's father with assisting his son in the transport and disposal of Scotty Roller's body after the slaying.

Eddie W. Fisher, 64, was charged today in Jasper County Circuit Court with a count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony case.

The elder Fisher has been in custody in Newton County since Monday on drug possession charges pertaining to some methamphetamine and marijuana seized when his home southeast of Seneca was searched in connection with Roller's disappearance.

Damyon Fisher, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old Neosho man a month ago at the suspect's home on East Vandalia Street in Joplin.

Police say the father had brought Roller to his son's home to work out a deal on a vehicle the younger Fisher had for sale. An argument erupted between the men and Damyon Fisher pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Roller in the back as he was running away.

A Joplin police statement released today said the elder Fisher assisted his son in wrapping Roller's body in a rug and loading it into a vehicle for transport to the father's property on Crane Drive in Newton County. The father then also purportedly helped drop the body down a well on his property.

Newton County sheriff's deputies recovered remains believed to be those of Roller from the well on Wednesday.

