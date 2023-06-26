Father of murdered activist ‘satisfied’ with court verdict

A rally of remembrance on Poshtova Square near the mural with Handziuk's portrait, Kyiv

Viktor Handziuk, the father of murdered Kherson activist Kateryna Handziuk, reacted with “mixed feelings” to the court verdict in his daughter's murder case, stating that not all those involved in the crime have been held accountable.

Speaking to Ukrainian TV broadcasters on June 26, Viktor Handziuk said he was happy court proceeding were over, but added that he was troubled by the fact that a number of individuals tied to the case remain unpunished.

"I have mixed feelings because a large number of people – if one can call them that – who were involved, have not been punished," he said.

"These include (rogue cops), their henchmen, police officers who concealed the facts, a number of people we have repeatedly said are to some extent involved in this crime."

Despite these concerns, Handziuk noted his relief at the conclusion of the trial and voiced his belief in the fairness of the court's judgment.

"I am satisfied with the verdict," he said.

“Thanks to the hard work of the prosecutor's office, the court…, and the support of many in Ukraine and around the world, for the first time in Ukraine's history, the principals and organizers of a contract killing have received sentences.”

On June 26, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv handed down a 10-year prison sentences to Vladyslav Manher, former head of the Kherson Oblast Council, and Oleksii Levin, an assistant to a regional council member, for their roles in the murder of Kateryna Handziuk.

Handziuk was a civil activist in Kherson, a mayoral advisor, and the acting manager of affairs on the Kherson City Council's executive committee. She was doused with acid in an assassination attempt on July 31, 2018, suffering acid burns to more than 35% of her body, and underwent 11 operations in Kyiv. Despite the doctors’ efforts, she passed away in November of that year.

In a subsequent criminal investigation, Manher and Levin were identified as organizers of the crime.

Another defendant in the case, former MP aide Ihor Pavlovsky, signed a deal with the prosecution, vowing to testify against masterminds behind the murder.

Five other defendants in the attack — Mykyta Hrabchuk, Viktor Horbunov, Vyacheslav Vyshnevskyi, Volodymyr Vasianovich, and Serhiy Torbin — were sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to six and a half years in 2019.

Horbunov, who purchased the acid, has already served his sentence and been released. The Prosecutor General's Office also said that Torbin was released from custody, after he expressed a desire to defend Ukraine. As a former member of the military, he was offered the chance to rejoin the military in exchange for the commuting of the remainder of his sentence.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine