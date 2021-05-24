Father of murdered Cash Gernon pleads forgiveness for leaving son: ‘I have paid the ultimate price’

Stuti Mishra
·3 min read
&lt;p&gt;Four-year-old Cash Gernon was found murdered last week&lt;/p&gt; (family handout)

Four-year-old Cash Gernon was found murdered last week

(family handout)

The father of murdered Dallas four-year-old Cash Gernon has issued a video message apologising for leaving him at the home where he was ultimately kidnapped and stabbed to death, saying he was paying the “ultimate price” for the decision.

A week after the child’s body was found dumped in the street, Trevor Gernon, 31, released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account where he said that he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend and going away.

“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” said Mr Gernon, crying at times in the video. He also requested people to not be too harsh on him, saying “you have no idea how hard it has been for all of us”.

The case drew media attention immediately due to the circumstances of the toddler’s kidnapping and murder. The boy was abducted from the house of Mr Gernon’s ex girlfriend Monica Sherrod, 35, who was taking care of the twins while their father was out of town and considered missing.

Mr Gernon said he had moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” and he decided the children would be better off with Ms Sherrod, who he describes as an old friend.

“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said. “They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with the best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”

Four-year-old Cash was found murdered by a passing jogger, lying in the street without shoes or a shirt, in the morning of 15 May. Police have said the toddler died from multiple stab wounds.

A video captured by baby monitor camera showed Cash was kidnapped from his bedroom in Ms Sherrod’s home at 5am on the same day he was found.

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect called Darriynn Brown charged him with kidnapping and burglary, saying they do not rule out bringing further charges.

Ms Sherrod had earlier told reporters that Mr Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab, and US media reports said he had a chequered legal history with several arrests including 68 days served in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father.

Mr Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the video message: “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.

“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid,” he said.

Also addressing the boy’s mother, he added: “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”

He pleaded to the public, amid the intense media interest in the case in Dallas. “I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down… I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”

