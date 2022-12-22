Father now faces murder charge in 6-year-old's death

Dec. 22—HENDERSON — Investigators have charged the father of a 6-year-old boy who died in a Dec. 3 shooting with second-degree murder.

Eric Eugene Allen Rowe, 31, was already facing a charge of felony child abuse in connection with the boy's death. Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame said the additional charge was the result of "further investigation into the incident."

Rowe had been free on bond on the child-abuse charge, but after authorities lodged the additional charge he was taken into custody on Dec. 9 and held in the Vance County Jail pending a $200,000 secured bond.

Brame said the investigation into the child's death continues and that authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact the sheriff's office at 252-738-2200.

The shooting happened at a Hoyle Lane home, and the Vance sheriff's office has been working with the State Bureau of Investigation on the case ever since.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.